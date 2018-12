CJ Mills

with Mesonjixx & Kethro

Tickets: $8 ADV / $10 DOS

On sale 12/21 at 10am: http://bit.ly/CJMills

All ages / Doors at 8pm

"CJ Mills has caught the attention of audiences with her powerful voice and clever lyrics that make for catchy R&B and soul songs. Her music is inspired by icons such as Lauryn Hill and Stevie Wonder. Having relocated to Philadelphia, PA, the singer songwriter/guitarist had expanded upon her sound with a new electronic r&b project"