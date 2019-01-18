Clarence Tilton | HST

No cover | 9p | 21+

Formed in 2014, and based in Omaha, Nebraska, Clarence Tilton crafts songs and sentiments that push boundaries while paying suitable homage to the greats. Country- rock- blues-folk-- the label that settles out is usually Americana. The group toggles between pedal steel dripping ballads, feverishly picked telecaster driven ditties, and surprisingly loud riff-anchored stomps. A night with CT includes a shit ton of guitars, four uniquely contributing vocalists, and a rhythm section that is equal parts dance and churn.