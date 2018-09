Join the Omaha Police Department AND the Ralston Police Department as we team up to celebrate National Coffee with a Cop day, October 3rd from 8am - 10am at the Applewood Hyvee located at 96th & Q St.

Meet your local officers, from BOTH Omaha and Ralston PD! Take some pictures, have some coffee, ask questions.

Hyvee, as our gracious host, will be offering the following special:

Good Start Breakfast

Two Eggs

Two Pieces of Bacon or Sausage

Hash browns & Toast

$3.99