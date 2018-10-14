Collaborative Event: Adapting Cather

Screenwriter and producer Victoria Riskin and Cather scholar Dr. Charles Johanningsmeier will join Willa Cather Foundation Executive Director Ashley Olson for a discussion on adapting the novel for a 1995 TV movie.

All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the novel. Celebratory cake will be served following the program.

Part of Film Streams’ Community Development Program, which facilitates partnerships with other nonprofits and community groups on film-related events that speak to their missions and programming.