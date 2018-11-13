Collaborative Event: And Then They Came for Us

A post-show panel discussion will explore historical discrimination and bigotry, and lessons to be learned for the present and future. Panelists will include Naser Z. Alsharif, director of MECES; Sharon Ishii-Jordan, board member of the Omaha chapter of JACL; and Alexis Steele, Immigrant Worker Attorney with the Immigrant Legal Center.

SYNOPSIS: Seventy-six years after Executive Order 9066 paved the way for a profound violation of constitutional rights — the forced incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans—AND THEN THEY CAME FOR US brings history into the present. The award-winning documentary retells this challenging chapter of the U.S.’s past through the perspective of Japanese American activists speaking out against the Muslim registry and travel ban.