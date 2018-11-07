Collaborative Event: Rabbit Hole

Synopsis: In John Cameron Mitchell’s powerful drama, Nicole Kidman and Aaron Eckhart star as a couple returning to their everyday existence in the wake of the shocking, sudden loss of a child. Though caught in a maze of memory, guilt, recrimination, and rage the couple keeps trying to find their way back to a life that still holds the potential for happiness. The resulting journey is an intimate glimpse into two people learning to re-engage with each other and a world that has been tilted off its axis.