Comedy Superstar Jeff Dunham Headlines the CenturyLink Center

Record-breaking global Comedy Superstar Jeff Dunham, is bringing his cast of characters on the road, as America’s favorite ventriloquist tours North America on his 60-city Passively Aggressive tour through spring 2018. Tickets on sale now at jeffdunham.com.

Dunham recently released his latest stand-up special, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, on Netflix in September 2017. The special, filmed in Dublin Ireland, features Dunham along with his ill-behaved and slightly demented posse of characters for a gleeful skewering of family and politics. Dunham and his famous cohorts Walter, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J, and Peanut also consider what a new member to their already dysfunctional family could mean, putting the ‘relative’ in Relative Disaster.

Dunham, a Guinness World Record holder for “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour,” has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and innovation. With over a million YouTube subscribers amassing over a billion views, he has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world, leading to record-breaking viewership with his comedy specials on Comedy Central and NBC. His 2015 stand-up special, Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood, debuted on NBC Primetime and ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4 in every key measure.

And finally, adding to an amazing list of recent accomplishments, Dunham’s contribution to the world of show business and comedy was recognized when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commemorating over two decades of superstardom. Said Dunham recently, “When I moved to Los Angeles in 1988 with a car full of clothes and a couple of dummies, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would be tripping over my own star on the Walk of Fame. It’s truly fantastic and a great honor; I just hope it’s not in front of an adult store. Okay, actually, that would be hilarious.”

Tickets: $47.50

2018 Passively Aggressive tour stops:

3/21 Bell MTS Center in Winnipeg, MB

3/22 Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw, SK

3/23 Rogers Place in Edmonton, AL

3/24 Canalta Centre in Medicine Hat, AL

3/25 ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer, AL

4/4 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO

4/5 Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO

4/6 United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, KS

4/7 CenturyLink Center Omaha in Omaha, NE

4/8 Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

4/18 KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

4/19 KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

4/20 Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

4/21 Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

4/22 Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL

4/26 Germain Arena in Estero, FL

4/27 Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

4/28 BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL

4/29 Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

5/5 The Greek in Los Angeles, CA