Community Discussion: The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Recently released on the centennial year of Nelson Mandela's birth, The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela - written to his family, friends, and international supporters - eloquently reveals Mandela's steadfast belief that freedom would prevail.

This community discussion will feature members of Amnest International and Lake Superior Ex-Incaracrerted People Organizing reading selected letters and discussing their significance.

Refreshments and South African tea follow the discussion.

Co-sposored by the Nelson Mandela Centenary Committee-Duluth.