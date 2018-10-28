Coneflower Creamery and Whisk + Measure Bakery: Brownie Sundae Pop-Up

Coneflower Creamery and Whisk + Measure are bringing you ice cream sundaes yet again!

We are excited to have our dear friends from Coneflower Creamery back in the shop for our ice cream sundae event, October 28th. We will have everyone’s favorite brownies, three different types of ice cream, and for this event only our featured fall sundae, which includes a Snickerdoodle blondie, Cinnamon Apple Butter ice cream, Salted Caramel syrup, and Toffee chips. Vegan and gluten friendly brownie options will be available too! All sundaes are $6.95.