Corks for Cash at J. Gilbert's to Celebrate #GivingTuesday

This year, J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood is proud to participate in Giving Tuesday by offering guests $1 off their bill, per donated cork – up to $20, with a minimum spend of $50. As one of the few cork recycling drop-off centers in the city, J. Gilbert’s will be collecting and recycling the cork donated to North America's largest natural wine cork recycling program, ReCORK. The program has collected 91+ million corks to be used for sustainable footwear and other up-cycled products.

OFFER DETAILS

• Each table can receive $1 off their bill, per donated cork

• Maximum of $20 discount per table

• Minimum spend of $50

• Offer is valid 11/27/2018 only

• Disclaimer: One offer per table. Dine-in only. Not valid with any other offer, discount or promotion, including happy hour. No cash value. Not valid on alcohol or gift card purchases.