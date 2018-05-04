CREAM on TOP : Pop-Up Gallery Show. Old Market First Friday Art-Walk. 14th & Jones.

This show is a TOAST! To celebrate the Artists and Patrons who are actively participating in making the Omaha Arts scene RISE to the TOP! At the TOP we bask in bliss and roll in sweet success. Here's to the Artists who whip-up, mold and shape our reality!! Here's to the Patrons and Organizations who support, savor and preserve us in gold!!

Our Creme de la Creme Artist Picks:

Justin Queal. Kim Darling. Sarah Rowe. Bill Hoover. Bart Vargas. Brian Tait. Gerard Pefung. Camille Hawbaker. Julie Wolter. David Jenowe. Jack Hubbell. Shea Wilkinson. Shawnequa Linder. Justin Beller. Lori Tatreau. Luke Armstrong. Holly Lukasiewicz. Thomas McLaughlin. Bekah Jerde.

Featuring emerging artist: Ian Kuhn

Performance and TOAST @ 8:30:

Her Highness, Felicia Webster, will be blessing us up with her word! Churning her wisdom into our rhythmic sensualities.

Special Guests: Imagine Uhlenbrock and Aissa Naturalista

Sponsors:

Coneflower Creamery, Via Farina, Maven Social, Brickway Brewery, Howlin' Hounds Coffee

Check out shows at Gallery 1516, Sozo's Coffeehouse, Hardy Coffee, Bemis & Kaneko, while you are down here!

More info on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/events/1772384106157087/