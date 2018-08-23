Curious Conversations: Snake Oil, Illusion and Other Mischief

Roll up to our realm of the real and the ruse. The Museum of Alternative History guides will lead you into the labyrinth of trickery and truth, where experts – apparently – will dissect our dissonance and befuddle our biases. At the intersection of artifact and artifice, Curious Conversations will unpack fact from fiction and reveal what is obscure. And all of it will be true. Registration is required and space is limited.

Date: August 23

Time: 7:00 - 8:00 PM

Place: 1111 Jones St. Omaha NE 68102

Tickets: Free & open to the public