Gina Ligon, Ph.D. --- "How Do People Become Homegrown Terrorists?"

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 | 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. | CEC Rooms 201, 205, and 209

For the past decade, Dr. Ligon has researched how hate groups and terrorist organizations function and recruit members. She is an associate professor of management in the UNO College of Business Administration and works in The Center for Collaboration Science.