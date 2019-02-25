Curious People:Paul Davis, Ph.D.

Paul H. Davis, Ph.D., is an expert in tropical infectious diseases in humans. He studies the molecular pathogenesis of the human parasite Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) and other closely related parasites including those responsible for causing malaria. T. gondii infects over one-third of the world population, forms cysts in the brain which are immune and drug-resistant, and is a leading cause of fetal malformations. Davis is an associate professor and oversees the Molecular Parasitology Lab, in the UNO College of Arts and Science.

