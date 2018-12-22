Dance Club! with tbd dance collective

Join us at OutrSpaces with Tbd. - An Omaha Based Dance Collective for Dance Club!

A high energy, open level dance class focused on exploring movement in all of its glorious forms, expressing yourself, and having fun! Dance Club is for anyone interested in moving their body, regardless of the level of training or dance background.

This class will include a warm up to get the blood flowing, stretching, across the floor exercises, guided improvisation, and a center dance phrase that we will all learn together.

$10 - Very Limited Availability - Buy your ticket now on Eventbrite.

Please wear clothing you feel comfortable moving around in and bring plenty of water to stay hydrated!

This is part of OutrSpaces' Artist Collaborative Event series.