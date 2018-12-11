Daughtry with Freakabout

Since rising to prominence on the fifth season of "American Idol," he has released four albums, all of which reached the Billboard Top Ten and have combined sales over 8 million copies in the U.S.

Daughtry’s self-titled debut was the best-selling album of 2007, which contained four Top Twenty hit singles including the Grammy-nominated smash “It’s Not Over.” Leave This Town also reached Number One in 2009, while 2011’s "Break the Spell" was certified gold. His group’s most recent record, 2013’s "Baptized," featured the platinum-selling “Waiting for Superman,” which the singer points to as a turning point in his songwriting.

Daughtry debuted their new single "Deep End" in June, 2018 and will release their much anticipated 5th studio album, "Cage to Rattle" July 27, 2018, “It’s a musical stew we’ve been cooking up for more than 2 years and we can’t wait to satisfy the appetites of our amazing fans who’ve been patiently waiting for this record," says Daughtry.

Lincoln natives FREAKABOUT will open.