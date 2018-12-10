Dave Koz and Friends: Christmas Tour 2018 with The Potash Twins

For more than two decades, Koz’s holiday tour has been making spirits bright across the nation featuring an impressive roster of guest vocalists and musicians.

Performing with Koz will be The Potash Twins. Labeled by NPR as the “Twin Horns of Joy“, Adeev and Ezra Potash are musicians, entertainers and the hosts of Bravo TV’s “Beats + Bites” & Travel Channel‘s “Southern Road Trip with The Potash Twins” (from Executive Producer Andrew Zimmern). Their 2015 release entitled “The Potash Twins” reached #9 on the iTunes Jazz Charts (produced by Steven Greenberg, writer/producer of “Funkytown“).The twins have performed live or in studio with Winston Marsalis, Chance the Rapper, Austin Mahone, Gryffin, Jon Batiste (bandleader for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Robert Glasper and many more.