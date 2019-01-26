Dave Stryker

Dubbed “one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years," he has been one of the Top Jazz Guitarists for the last several years in the Downbeat Critics and Readers Polls.

Stryker grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, moved to New York City in 1980, and joined organist Jack McDuff’s group. From 1986 to 1995, he played with tenor saxophonist Stanley Turrentine. He has also performed with Freddie Hubbard, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie, Jimmy Smith, Dr. Lonnie Smith, and many others. Stryker is the adjunct professor of jazz guitar at Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, and at the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University.

His most recent CD “Strykin’ Ahead” reached No. 3 and has been in the Top 20 for 20 weeks on the JazzWeek Radio chart, and was picked as one of the top CDs of 2017 by Downbeat.