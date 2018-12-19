David Helm Sneak Peek

About David Helm:

David Helm received his BA in Anthropology from Ithaca College in 1981 and his MFA from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1983. In the late 80’s Helm developed a simple projection technology that became the focal point of his work. Using projectors he created multi-media projects that addressed the relationship between historical patterns and contemporary issues. He has exhibited large scale installations at museums and galleries in NYC, Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Chicago. Between 1998 and 2000 his piece titled Out of the Shadows and into the Light, a work about the history of women, traveled throughout North Carolina and Nebraska, touring urban and rural locations. Helm’s other works include; automated furniture, designed to use technology to facilitate the function of domestic spaces; a series of terrariums that explore environmental conditions in Nebraska; a series of nostalgic contraptions; and, a variety of outdoor and public pieces. Helm has had a distinguished teaching career, holding positions at Wake Forest University and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Helm is currently a Professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he has won both the Offut-Sullivan and Alumni awards for Excellence in teaching.

