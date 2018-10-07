David Liebe Hart (Tim & Eric/Adult Swim) and many more

Enjoy a night of Music, Theatre, and Variety with:David Liebe Hart, Chip The Black Boy, Whatever Your Heart Desires, Polka Police, and Darren Keen!!8pm (7pm doors) 21+ $10 advance/$12 day of show.Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3486670

David Liebe Hart: Best known for his roles on Adult Swim’s Tim & Eric Awesome Show Great Job!, David Liebe Hart is an outsider musician, actor and painter. A true original, he has communicated with extra-terrestrials, owns a large collection of puppets, and is obsessed with trains.

On stage, David unleashes his most unbridled, maniacally passionate self, complete with his decrepit ventriloquist puppets, stories of alien encounters, and heartily belted songs about space, locomotives and unrequited love. Every show is as different and unpredictable as David is himself, and can veer from hilarity in one moment to awkward confusion in the next. In any case, a truly unique and mind-bending experience is guaranteed. This fall’s US tour has Liebe Hart backed by electronic wizard Jonah "Th' Mole" Mociun.

Twitter: http://twitter.com/davidliebehartFacebook: http://facebook.com/davidliebehart2YouTube: http://youtube.com/artbyliebehartInstagram: http://instagram.com/adventureswithdavidOfficial Web Site: http://ArtByLiebeHart.com

Chip The Black Boy: Once just one of David's puppets but has taken on a life of his own with the help of frequent Liebe Hart collaborator Jonah Mociun who has re-fashioned Chip into a creepy high-pitched rapper. With an album of his own and a hit YouTube video (“Am I Weird?" - https://youtu.be/nvWD7xT0Alk) Chip now takes the stage as a solo act.

Whatever Your Heart Desires: Drawing influences from old school hip hop, hardcore punk, and Japanese footwork to pose a bold challenge to mainstream EDM music. In a live setting WYHD employs Donkey Kong bongos, hand-made MIDI controllers, and video projection for an immersive audio-visual experience.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMQaP_SwUJ8.)

Polka Police: Stupid awesome polka themed rockin' parodies, covers and originals.

Darren Keen: 1manbandgod from Nebraska.