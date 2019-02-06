David Sanborn's Jazz Quintet

Jazz legend David Sanborn will bring his Jazz Quintet to Omaha in February for the grand opening of The Jewell – a new state-of-the-art jazz club that pays homage to Omaha’s rich jazz history. Sanborn is a 6-time Grammy Award winner with 8 Gold albums. His Jazz Quintet will make its first-ever Omaha appearance to celebrate The Jewell’s Grand Opening on February 6th and 7th, with two shows each night. Tickets are on sale now at www.jewellomaha.com.

Sanborn’s Jazz Quintet will feature Jeff “Tain” Watts on drums, Geoffrey Keezer on piano, Ben Williams on bass, and Michael Deese on trombone. The group will be just one of the major touring acts expected to grace the new stage at The Jewell. The club, in downtown Omaha’s Capitol District at 1030 Capitol Avenue, is an exceptional music and dining experience in an intimate setting - unlike anything else in Omaha. In the style of major jazz clubs in larger cities across the United States, The Jewell will offer two shows nightly at 6:30 and 8:30 pm, with doors opening at 5 pm to allow customers to enjoy incredible food and drinks. The club is classy and sleek, with each detail chosen to provide customers with a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Jewell is named in honor of north Omaha music promoter Jimmy Jewell, Jr., who booked the Dreamland Ballroom and helped bring jazz legends through Omaha from the 1920s through the 50s and 60s. Artists like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Earl Hines, and Nat King Cole all performed at Dreamland Ballroom and other venues in Omaha alongside homegrown stars like Preston Love, Anna Mae Winburn, and Lloyd Hunter.