This nationwide day of awareness raising is sponsored by Visual AIDS.

The event will begin with a screening of the short film ALTERNATE ENDINGS, ACTIVIST RISINGS which highlights the impact of art in AIDS activism and advocacy today by commissioning compelling short videos from six inspiring community organizations and collectives.

ALTERNATE ENDINGS, ACTIVIST RISINGS seeks to reflect the persisting urgencies of today’s HIV/AIDS epidemic by pointing to pressing and intersecting political concerns, including HIV criminalization, Big Pharma, homelessness, and the disproportionate effects of HIV on marginalized communities. At a moment of growing interest in the histories of AIDS activism, ALTERNATE ENDINGS, ACTIVIST RISINGS foregrounds contemporary engagements between activists, artists, and cultural workers on the front lines.

Following the film will be a panel discussion with representatives from Charles Drew Health Center, Nebraska AIDS Project, and Douglas County Heath Dept., moderated by 2018 Union Fellow and National Director of Black & Pink, Dominique Morgan.

From 2-3pm Dominique will facilitate a Black & Pink pen pal card signing party for LGBTQ prisoners.

Additionally, Nebraska AIDS Project will be providing FREE HIV/AIDS testing throughout the day.

TIMELINE

1pm - Screening of Visual Aids film

1:15pm - Panel discussion moderated by Dominique Morgan

2pm - Introduction to Black & Pink and card signing party

Ongoing – HIV/AIDS testing by NAP For more information, visit: http://visualaids.org/events/detail/alternate-endings-activist-risings

**Day With(out) Art 2018 logo designed by Nelson Santos.