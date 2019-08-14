Dead Man's Hand at the Hangout's Bike Night

Come out and enjoy the American Dream / Hangout’s Wednesday Night Bike Night. Gates open @ 7pm. We will have contests, giveaways & Drink/Food specials second to none. In addition to this; come see/hear the area’s top bands perform on the Hangout’s outdoor stage from 8pm – 11:30pm.

This week performing we have: Dead Man’s Hand.

Come see one of the area’s top Hard Rock / Metal groups perform.

Ages 21+

No Cover Charge