Please join UNO Libraries on Friday, January 11th from 3:00-5:30 PM for a reception to mark the opening of the new exhibit Denise Brady: Books and Broadsides. The opening reception is a joint event with the UNO Art Gallery opening for the Art Faculty Exhibition. The new Archives & Special Collections exhibit Civics in Practice: Illustrations from the Hagel Archives will also be opening on January 11th.

The handmade work of Omaha’s Denise Brady will be on display in UNO Libraries’ Archives & Special Collections with an opening reception on Friday, January 11, 2019. The exhibit will feature over twenty of Brady’s books and broadsides from 1984 through 2018 from Cummington Press (1990s), Bradypress (1984-2012), Gibraltar Editions (2015-2018), and other presses. The items on display represent more than half of the works by Brady available in the collection of UNO Libraries.

The work of Denise Brady includes bookbinding, her own poetry, letterpress printing, papermaking, and illustrations. The exhibit will include rare items never offered for sale. Brady has made handmade limited editions of books of contemporary poetry for over 20 years. She has published works by poets including Ted Kooser, Hayden Carruth, Marilyn Hacker, Greg Kosmicki, Jonas Agee, and Michael Skau. She was formerly the UNO Art Gallery Coordinator and retired in 2018.

All items on display are from Archives & Special Collections’ Fine Arts Press Collection. The collection includes over 1,000 fine arts press books and broadsides mostly from the United States.

The exhibit opens January 11, 2019, and runs through March 25, 2019, on the lower level of Criss Library in Archives & Special Collections.

