Diary of Ozz at the Hangout's Bike Night

Come out and enjoy the American Dream / Hangout’s Wednesday Night Bike Night. Gates open @ 7pm. We will have contests, giveaways & Drink/Food specials second to none. In addition to this; come see/hear the area’s top bands perform on the Hangout’s outdoor stage from 8pm – 11:30pm.

This week performing we have: Diary of Ozz w/ Special guests

They are a Post-Black Sabbath Ozzy Tribute band located in Omaha, NE. Playing all of Ozzy's hits from Blizzard of Ozz to the latest album Scream plus a few surprises.

Ages 21+

No Cover Charge