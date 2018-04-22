Join us for an evening of laughter, fun and inspiration as the Tri-Faith Initiative hosts Dinner in Abraham's Tent! Featuring nationally-known comedians "Standup for Peace" as well as clergy and leaders from our three faith partners, Dinner in Abraham's Tent will be a chance to learn about this unique and exciting initiative that's happening right here in Omaha on Sunday, April 22 at the CenturyLink Center.

Standup for Peace is the disarmingly funny comedy show that breaks new ground by finding common ground. Jewish-American comedian Scott Blakeman and Muslim-American comedian Dean Obeidallah seek to build bridges, promote acceptance and encourage understanding between people of all backgrounds and religions.

Reservations for Dinner in Abraham’s Tent are available starting March 1 and all proceeds will support the Tri-Faith Initiative, a non-profit organization that is committed to promoting dialogue, transcending differences, fostering acceptance and building bridges of respect and trust in the Omaha Community. Patron Tickets will be available for $150 and Regular Tickets for $75. Under Age 40/Student Tickets will also be available for $50.

Reservations may be made online starting March 1 at http://bit.ly/2FyevWd or by calling the Tri-Faith Initiative at (402) 934-2955.

For additional information, interviews, photographs, or inquiries about obtaining press credentials for covering the event, please contact Laura Paulsen at (402) 345-5401 x109 or lpaulsen@vgagroup.com.