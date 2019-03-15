Thrill to high-speed stunts as Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney Pixars Cars race across the ice! Dive into adventure with Ariel and The Little Mermaids undersea kingdom. The toys are back in town with heroic action when Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the Toy Story gang escape from Sunnyside Daycare and race for home in their most daring adventure! Plus, enter the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and pals Olaf and Kristoff from Disneys Frozen as they learn that true love comes from within. From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your familys favorite Disney moments come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. *Note: Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years & older.

Sale Dates and Times:

Public Onsale : Tue, 30 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM

Preferred Presale : Tue, 23 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM