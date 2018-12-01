Join us with Dominique Morgan in presenting Dom's Favorite Things! More details are soon to come, but this is sure to be a wonderful night!

Tickets = $15 Pre-Sale or $20 At the DoorArtist Line-Up:

- Mellie MEL

- Omaha Children's Choir

- Kimberley O'Donnell

- Dominique Morgan

- Mary Ensz

- Cheryl Dyer

- Anna Jordan

- Ilaamen Pelshaw

- LaShonna Dorsey

Doors at 6pmEvent starts at 7pm

100% of the proceeds from Dom's Favorite Things 2018 will go to support the Lisa Spivey Legacy Scholarship and the Troy and Colleen Starks Opportunity Scholarship. These scholarships are available yearly to Blackburn High School students in support of their next steps to success.

This program is an OutrSpaces Artist Collaborative Event.