Dominique Morgan: 788401 Minutes: Music From The Inside

The Union for Contemporary Art 2423 N 24th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68111

As a young adult, Dominique spent 18 months placed in solitary confinement at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. From this tiny, isolated, dehumanizing space he began to write songs as a survival tactic to save his mind and spirit. 

On December 6, Dominique will share these songs of strength and redemption composed during the 788401 minutes he spent on the inside. This first-time-ever performance of these songs will take place from within a to-scale recreation of Dominique's solitary confinement cell. 

The performance is FREE and open to the public. 

*photo credit: Bill Sitzmann

