Third String Productions Omaha Presents:

OVO vs. XO

Tickets: $10

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2mijL7n

21+ / Doors at 8pm

Playing the best of OVO and XO! Drake vs. The Weekend. Nav vs. PARTYNEXTDOOR. So much good music comes from beyond our northern border that we had to dedicate an entire night to the cause.

Grab your friends, get your dancing shoes on, and let's party late into the evening. We'll have event photographers on hand and a few surprise guest DJs!