DUEL w/Super Moon, Laughing Falcon & Black Velvet

BGP and the creators of Stoned Meadow of Doom Fest presents DUEL (ATX) Friday, June 29th at Reverb Lounge! Supporting the night is Super Moon, Laughing Falcon & Black Velvet!

DUEL is a heavy psychedelic stoner metal band from Austin, Texas. Hugely influenced by the darker sounds of early 70’s Proto-metal. Features two ex Scorpion Child (Nuclear Blast) members. Their sound is menacing and brutally old school. Total purists, their tunes cut right to the bone with heavy, deep groove and blistering tone. Tough and Loud! Hard rock as it should be!

Catch Duel's full lengths on Stoned Meadow Of Doom!

"Fears of the Dead," (2016)www.youtube.com/watchv=gAzXYWN3u60&t=1016s"Witchbanger" (2017) www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjYwFl_bQUE&t=272s

Support by:Super Moon (Omaha)Laughing Falcon (Lincoln)Black Velvet (Omaha)

Tickets $8 ADV / $10 DOSOn sale 3/16 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2Dvs3ze

All ages / doors at 7pm - show at 8pm