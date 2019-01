PROJECTING LASER BEAM HARMONIES, INTERGALACTIC GUITAR SOLOS AND MELODIES FOUND IN THE THE INNER SPACES OF THE UNIVERSE.

(FOR LOVERS OF ELO, THE STROKES,QUEEN, MUSE). THIS SUPERMASSIVE POP/ROCK GROUP CONSISTS OF JAKE KEMBLE (GUITAR/SYNTH/VOCAL) AND HALEN BECKER(DRUMS/VOCAL); TOGETHER PERFORMING A GRAVITY DEFYING ROCK SHOW WITH A GROOVY SPACE AGE BACK BEAT.

CLIMB ABOARD THE ROCKET SHIP - ITS LIVE, ITS ELECTRIC, ITS A KEMBLE SHOW