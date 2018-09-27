Echo Systems Lighting Lab Event

On September 27th at 5:00pm Echo Systems in Omaha, NE will be holding a Lighting Lab event as part of our Light & Shade Week open to the public-- highlighting the availability of human centric lighting options for home and office.

Human Centric Lighting can adjust people’s daily rhythms and improve their motivation, well-being and productivity. Employing human centric lighting in the home or office can support the human circadian rhythm, enhance concentration, prevent sleeping disorders and improve our overall well-being.

Echo Systems is the only place outside Manhattan, NY where this technology is being showcased in a lighting lab of this scale or flexibility that is readily available to the public. Join us for an educational evening where you will learn about the wide spectrum of benefits of this new technology and see the aesthetic effects it has on enhancing artwork, furniture and overall room environment.