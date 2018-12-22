Elevate Presents: Elevated at Drips

Drips Coffee 2205 N 24th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68110

Elevate Presents: ELEVATED!!!

Since it is a mostly techno December for us, we thought we should do an ELEVATED house music night at Drips! 

Along with regular lowercase tres we have: Marshall McGill coming home from Denver. This will be his first gig ever! Valencia Rhoe aka DJ bala. You have seen her play here before, and she killed it! Jack Brock Plumb aka Jack 2.0. He is a regular for us, and he does not disappoint! Michael Mankerian who is new to Omaha(by way of Los Angeles), and this is his first gig in Omaha!

Happening at Drips 

rear door entry

2205 N 24th st.

Omaha, NE

10pm-very late

21+ BYOB

$5 before midnight

$10 after

Drips Coffee 2205 N 24th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68110
