ELEVATE Presents: Friday I'm In Love #3

For all you lovers of the 80's goth, post punk, and new wave, we have the dance party for you! ELEVATE presents Friday I'm In Love! So pull on your hair, and pull on your pout, lets move to the beat like we know that it's over!

Dj's for the night are lowercase tres and Dj petite morty aka Stephen Sheehan, and re-introducing DJ Mattybat! Some of you may remember Mattybat doing some of the goth dance parties around 10 years ago in Omaha. It will be awesome hearing him play again!

Friday I'm In Love happens at Reverb Lounge. It will go 9pm-2am on January 11, 2019. it is 21+ and Free af!