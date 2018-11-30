Elf The Musical

Even among his professionally festive Christmas coworkers Buddy really stands...TALL! But when Buddy learns from Santa that he’s a human, the enormous former elf embarks on a quest to the sparkling city of New York during the holidays to find his father. His unusually upbeat, childlike cheer has a powerful effect on everyone he encounters—with sometimes disastrous results! But will Buddy be able to charm his stressed-out dad who long ago lost his seasonal spirit and wants nothing to do with a son he didn’t know he had? This fun-filled musical adaptation of the favorite holiday film that became an instant classic is a stuffed stocking full of song and dance that your family will most definitely want on your Christmas Wish List!

DURATION

2 hours + intermission

Shows:

Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 pm

Saturday, Dec. 1 at 2 pm

Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 pm

Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 pm

Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2 pm (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7 pm

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2 pm (SOLD OUT)

Friday, Dec. 14 at 7 pm

Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 pm* ⁂

Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 pm

Sunday, Dec. 16 at 2 pm

Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 pm

Saturday, Dec. 22 at 2 pm

Saturday, Dec. 22 at 7 pm

Sunday, Dec. 23 at 2 pm