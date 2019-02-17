Opera Omaha presents The Elixir of Love with music by Gaetano Donizetti and libretto by Felice Romani:

Hapless and hopelessly in love, Nemorino idolizes the beautiful and popular Adina. To win her heart he spends everything he has to buy a “love potion” from the dubious Dulcamara. Director Rosetta Cucchi’s ingenious production updates this light-hearted romantic comedy to an American High School circa 1980. Conductor David Agler leads a stellar cast including Deanna Breiwick and Taylor Stayton as the young lovers in the most popular of all of Donizetti’s glittering bel canto operas.