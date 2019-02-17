The Elixir of Love

Orpheum Theater 409 S. 16th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Opera Omaha presents The Elixir of Love with music by Gaetano Donizetti and libretto by Felice Romani:

Hapless and hopelessly in love, Nemorino idolizes the beautiful and popular Adina. To win her heart he spends everything he has to buy a “love potion” from the dubious Dulcamara. Director Rosetta Cucchi’s ingenious production updates this light-hearted romantic comedy to an American High School circa 1980. Conductor David Agler leads a stellar cast including Deanna Breiwick and Taylor Stayton as the young lovers in the most popular of all of Donizetti’s glittering bel canto operas.

Orpheum Theater 409 S. 16th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Live Music, Theater
