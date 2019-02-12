Category: POP/ROCK
Elton John is currently on his farewell tour called Yellow Brick Road. And he makes a stop in our city to give a concert! According to Wikipedia Elton John has more than fifty Top 40 hits, and has sold more than 300 million records, making him one of the best-selling music artists in the world.
Get Tickets: http://www.soundchronicle.com/tickets/Elton_John_Omaha_NE_2019-02-12_20-00
Info
CHI Health Center Omaha 455 N. 10th Street , Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Concert, Live Music