Emerging Artists' Exhibition

Selected Emerging Artists finalists are collaborating on a group feature show from January 2, 2019 to January 27, 2019. They will install their artworks, design a postcard, learn about the operations of a professional gallery and will host a First Friday Reception on January 4 from 6-9 pm. The winner of the Emerging Artists Mentoring Program will receive three months of mentoring and career development from the Gallery Members as well as an opportunity to show their work in a professional gallery for three months.