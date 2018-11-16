EOTO with Linear Symmetry & Ryan Viser at The Waiting Room

EOTO

The way music is produced and performed is growing at an astounding rate. From the roots of acoustic music to amped up rock n’ roll and into the electronic revolution, the options available to the modern musician are more like a scientific lab, then the campfire jam from where it all started. From the controls of a tiny laptop, a performer now has the power to mix, change and loop sounds in a concert setting with great ease. This modern twist of technology is bringing a new level of music to the electronic dance party.

While the genre of live electronica is relatively new on the music circuit, nobody is breaking the boundaries of live producing and improvisation like EOTO. Fusing elements of live instrumentation, house music, dubstep and electro into their dance ready sound, the band will be taking the country by storm beginning in late September for their perennial fall tour, performing 33 consecutive nights in a row.

Consisting of Michael Travis and Jason Hann the duo mixes the organic sounds of live drums, bass and guitar through a variety of programs and gadgets to create a style of music that is more likely found in a dance club, then a live music theater. What sets EOTO apart from other artists in this emerging genre is how the music is created. While some artists may spend hours pre-mixing samples and elements of music for their live show, EOTO uses nothing pre-recorded, giving them the ability to approach each song with on-the-spot spontaneity and 100% live improvisation.

Because of the ever-changing sound and style of music, it’s hard to describe a band like EOTO. In a recent discussion on the bands highly active Facebook page, the thousands of subscribed fans were asked to describe the band in their own words – descriptions ranged from mythical to visual, each in awe of the duo’s ability to create high octane dance music in a live setting. A trait that has fans old and new catching multiple shows on a tour and packing venues wherever they play. Or maybe EOTO is selling out venues around the coast for the spirit of dance music they bring in general.

It should come as no surprise that the members of EOTO have performed with a range of musicians second to none. Their combined resume includes the likes of Isaac Hayes, Loreena McKinnett, Herbie Hancock, Drummers of STOMP, DJ Tequila, Les Nubians, Stanley Jordan, Les ClayPool, Joshua Redman, Arturo Sandoval, Bela Fleck, Trilok Gurtu, Charlie Hunter, Mike Marshall and Dave Grisman just to name a few.

Linear SymmetryChris Story (Keys / Producer) Huma Haq (Vocals / Violin) Andy Alback (Drums)A unique trio hailing from the heart of the Midwest, Linear Symmetry combines forces to produce electrifying organic dance music. From the first note, Huma immediately captivates audiences with her soaring vocals, stunning violin and dazzling energy. Chris Story (Keyboards) and Andy Alback (Drums) are the magical backbone to this powerhouse trio with a shared vision to send the listener on a constantly morphing sonic journey through their ever-diversifying catalog of original dance music, fusing elements of trap, funk, and occasionally world beat with their staples of punching bass and whirling melodies. This unstoppable group progresses to new heights with every performance and have had crowds bouncing at festivals like Electric Forest, Sonic Bloom, 515 Alive, Dancefestopia and so many more. After just one experience with these three, it's clear they formed this bond for a reason. Don't miss their passionate live show--grab your ticket for Linear Symmetry when they hit your city!

Ryan ViserRyan Viser, an American trumpet player and electronic music producer, has stirred up a frenzy and is gaining a rapid following amongst music fans since forming in 2013. Combining his aggressive trumpet playing with his hard hitting original productions, Ryan is developing a reputation for lighting up a crowd every time he picks up the horn. In 2014, his track "Steppin Up", won the Management's Choice Award in The Untz Challenge V, giving Ryan the opportunity to shine on the stages of 6 major music festivals including Electric Forest, Wakarusa, Sonic Bloom, and Summer Camp. With album releases in 2015, 2016, and 2017, Ryan is continuing to hone his sound and focus on a new style of brass infused bass music.