Eric Johnson with Ah Via Musicom Live at Slowdown

Join Eric with original band members Kyle Brock and Tommy Taylor as they perform his Grammy Winning Album “Ah Via Musicom” Live! Expect to hear some classics and a few surprises.

Doors at 7 PM

Main Room $28 Advance/$30 Day of Show

$35 Reserved Pitside East/West Seating

$35 Balcony

$40 Reserved Pit

All ages show. Check entry requirements at http://theslowdown.com/All-Ages

Seated show with Pit, Pitside and Balcony sections. Seats are first come, first pick within the section.

Eric JohnsonThe guitar has been very good to Eric Johnson, earning him international renown as a player, composer, recording artist and live entertainer as well as an ever-growing audience of admirers. And Eric Johnson has been very good to the guitar, spotlighting its myriad melodic, sonic and lyrical splendors, paying homage to its heroes and innovators, collaborating and playing with many of its finest contemporary talents, and fostering its continuing vibrancy as a primarily instrumental genre in popular music. “He's an extraordinary guitar player accessible to ordinary music fans,” notes the Memphis Commercial Appeal. That’s because Eric Johnson plays music and not just the guitar. He is also a gifted player of the piano (his first instrument) as well as songwriter, singer and song interpreter. Or more succinctly, Eric Johnson is a diverse, versatile and fully realized musical creator who plays guitar like no one else. The pivotal event in Johnson's rise to becoming, as Guitar Player says, “one of the most respected guitarists on the planet," was his million-selling, now-classic 1990 album Ah Via Musicom (which loosely translates as "communicating through music"). It was his second release, following Tones, his 1986 major label debut. Musicom yielded three Top 10 singles – "Cliffs of Dover," which has become Johnson's signature song and won a Best Rock Instrumental Grammy, and "Trademark" and "Righteous." It made him the first artist to ever score three Top 10 instrumentals. Now, 28 years later, he revisits that landmark recording with a 2018 tour on which he will play the album – hailed as a "masterwork" in Amazon.com's review – in its entirety. "It'll be cool to revisit with [bassist] Kyle Brock and [drummer] Tommy Taylor" – who backed Johnson on his nearly two years of steady touring after the album came out. "A lot of acts are playing their full albums live, and after it was suggested I do it, we kind of polled my fan base and got a wonderful response to it," says Johnson. It will be an opportunity for his followers to hear the album in concert as it plays on record and enjoy what Eric brings to Ah Via Musicom after more than a quarter century of further experience. "A lot of that record was improvised, so there will be sections in the songs where I can do that now. I think it will be fun," he enthuses. The Austin, Texas-based Johnson also closes out 2017 with a new album, Collage, that combines five new original songs with five covers that reflect both his inspirations and range: An acoustic version of Jimi Hendrix's "One Rainy Wish," The Beatles classic "We Can Work It Out" in an Afro-Caribbean groove, a reinterpretation of B.B. King's "Rock Me Baby," the surf rock classic "Pipeline" and Stevie Wonder's 1966 #3 pop hit "Uptight (Everything's Alright)." The original material demonstrates the breadth and prolific creativity that marks Johnson's work today. "I've got a whole bunch of things I've been working on all at once, and these are the ones I finished up to release," he explains. "I just did some stuff I like to do for fun, loosened the reins, and cut a lot of this live in the studio." Part of the fun was "to look at other people's songs that meant a lot to me," Eric says. "If a song has a certain thing about it that's really good, there are so many different ways you can put a slant on it. It's kind of a mark of a good song or a good piece of music if you're able to do that.

