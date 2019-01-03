Escape Room for Grades 2-6

You will be "locked" in a meeting room with puzzles, clues (and a few hints) to see if you have the smarts to figure out how to get out before your time is up! Each hour we'll have one escape room for kids in grades 2-4 and a second escape room for kids in grades 4-6.Call 402.996.8037 or email nnovotny@omahalibrary.org to sign up for a one-hour room. Maximum of 8 kids per room, and at least one parent per room. Registration opens December 1.Registration is required here: https://omaha.bibliocommons.com/events/5bb3d1105e772a3e000be1bd