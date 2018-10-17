Euro Moto Omaha - October

Monthly Omaha European Motorcycle Event

Starting in April on every 3rd Wednesday, and running until the Fall.

Omaha's local European motorcycle dealers have teamed up again this year to present a full blown block party in Omaha's historic Benson area.

Right on Military Ave at Maple St.

This area boasts vibrant culture, making it attractive to foodies, artists, and of course European Motorcycle Enthusiasts. Benson is sure to be an incredible spot to spend the evening.

Exclusive parking, live music, food and drink specials. All outside... all in the street!