Expressions of Black Heritage Through 50 Faces: Book Release

Over the course of her Fellowship, Pam has invited a steady stream of models to her studio to sit for plaster-cast molds which she elaborately painted. As Pam explains: "This project represents my exploration of the ancestral ties that keep us connected to our African American Heritage."
The book release party will include refreshments and a musical performance from Union Fellow Dominique Morgan. Books will be on hand for purchase and signing.
The Union for Contemporary Art 2423 N 24th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68111