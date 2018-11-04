Faces of Iowa State - Touring Exhibition

Iowa artist, Rose Frantzen was commissioned to paint portraits of impactful Iowa State University alumni, faculty, staff, and friends resulting in the 39 portraits on display today at various locations around Iowa. Starting November 4th through December 31st, those 39 portraits will hang in the Harvester Artspace Lofts on-site gallery! Various gallery times, please find our event on Facebook to stay updated on days/times the gallery will be open for viewing.