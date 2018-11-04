Faces of Iowa State - Touring Exhibition

to Google Calendar - Faces of Iowa State - Touring Exhibition - 2018-11-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Faces of Iowa State - Touring Exhibition - 2018-11-04 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Faces of Iowa State - Touring Exhibition - 2018-11-04 12:00:00 iCalendar - Faces of Iowa State - Touring Exhibition - 2018-11-04 12:00:00

Harvester Artspace Lofts 1000 South Main St., Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503

Iowa artist, Rose Frantzen was commissioned to paint portraits of impactful Iowa State University alumni, faculty, staff, and friends resulting in the 39 portraits on display today at various locations around Iowa. Starting November 4th through December 31st, those 39 portraits will hang in the Harvester Artspace Lofts on-site gallery! Various gallery times, please find our event on Facebook to stay updated on days/times the gallery will be open for viewing.

Info
Harvester Artspace Lofts 1000 South Main St., Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503 View Map
Art
712-256-1287
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Faces of Iowa State - Touring Exhibition - 2018-11-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Faces of Iowa State - Touring Exhibition - 2018-11-04 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Faces of Iowa State - Touring Exhibition - 2018-11-04 12:00:00 iCalendar - Faces of Iowa State - Touring Exhibition - 2018-11-04 12:00:00