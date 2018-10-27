Fall Festival at Lanoha Nurseries

Enjoy storewide savings opportunities, seasonal color, sweet treats, and family fun at one of the biggest garden centers in the Midwest!

Food:

🥞 Heavenly Waffles will be here from 10am-1pm on Saturday and 11am-2pm on Sunday with coffee from Karma Koffee ☕ (menu to follow).

Activities:

🎃 Pumpkin Launcher for savings during store hours all weekend! (Win up to 40% off B&B trees, perennials, annuals, shrubs, and potted trees, 1 shot per family, all children under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult).

🚜 Hayrack rides from 10am-3pm both Saturday and Sunday.

🔎 Scavenger hunt for kids from 9am-10am on Saturday and from 10am-11am on Sunday or until all prizes are found. (Please only keep 1 prize per child).

🎨 Pumpkin and terracotta marble painting with Prismatic Process from 10am-2pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

🐰 Nebraska Humane Society's Education Department will be here with a few cute critters on Saturday from 9:30am-11:30am & 12:30pm-3:00pm.

👢 hello ruby will be posted up in our main parking lot from 9am-1pm on Saturday and from 10am-1pm on Sunday with their mobile boutique.

🐶 Ripley & Rue will also be here from 9am-2pm on Saturday with their dog bandanas, leashes, collars, and more!

📷 We will have fun fall-themed areas for families to take photos with our hay bales, pumpkins, cornstalks, and mums all weekend long!

This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event and upcoming giveaways/ announcements RSVP to the event via our Fall Festival Facebook event page.