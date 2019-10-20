Celebrate autumn in Iowa at Hitchcock Nature Center during our Fall Festival on Saturday, October 20th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

This fun family event will feature a guided mystery hike, family games, pumpkin decorating, & treats. Don't forget to wear your costumes and head to the campground for some trick or treating.

Pre-registration is required for this event by October 17th as space is limited. Please use the link below to register online.

Click Here to Register: https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Pottawattamie/Park/Hitchcock-Nature-Center/Events/12000/Fall-Festival.aspx

For questions not answered online please call 712-545-3283, registration is not taken over the phone.

Attendees must purchase a $3.00 per vehicle daily entrance pass or have a membership to the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation to attend this program. Daily entrance passes may be purchased with exact change or check at the front gate and may be purchased the day of the event. Annual memberships may be purchased for $20.00 from staff at any of our parks or at the Loess Hills Lodge at Hitchcock Nature Center during regular business hours. There is no additional fee to attend this program, free will donations are encouraged and will support continued programming opportunities in Pottawattamie County.

While this event is family friendly it is not pet friendly, please leave your canine friends at home. Service animals are always welcome.

Weather permitting.

2018 Programs Sponsored by the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation