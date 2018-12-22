Family Comedy Show with Greg Warren

Greg Warren, most recently seen on "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," has been building a strong fan base around the country with his act inspired by stories from his Midwestern upbringing. Greg attracts a diverse audience spectrum, performing on networks such as BET (as a finalist on "Coming to the Stage") and Country Music Television's "Comedy Stage". Greg is also a favorite on the nationally syndicated "Bob and Tom" radio show, which led him to tour theatres across the country with the "Friends of Bob and Tom Comedy Tour".

Greg Warren hails from St. Louis, MO, where his father was a high school wrestling coach and his mother made him play clarinet in the band. Greg has captivated audiences with anecdotes about the conflict inherent in meshing two high school identities-varsity wrestler and band geek. Greg's "Flute Man" bit is a perfect capsulation of the insecurities of high school and the ongoing quest to be cool, and is one of the most requested bits in the history of the "Bob and Tom" radio show. Greg was also a West Point Cadet, where he distinguished himself by amassing an impressive tally of demerits and endless hours of pointless marching. After moving on to the University of Missouri, he studied journalism and was named an All-American college wrestler.

While in college, Greg won a comedy contest and was invited to perform at a local club in Columbia, MO, Dèjà Vu. After a stint selling Jif and Pringles for corporate giant Procter & Gamble, Greg made the decision to become a full time comedian. This bold move led to an invitation to the prestigious "Just for Laughs Festival" in Montreal in 2002, where Greg performed as one of their featured "New Faces of Comedy". He has also been seen on the Comedy Central show, "Premium Blend". Greg has an arsenal of characters that he brings to life in his act. He also highlights his current life struggles with the service industry, moderation, and "One Star People".

In addition to his television and festival appearances, Greg continues to tour all across the country, performing his act at clubs such as the Funny Bone and the Improv. Greg's background recently resulted in a gig doing color commentary on college wrestling for Fox Sports Midwest. Greg's Midwestern upbringing and his ability to provide humorous social commentary gives him a wealth of material that continues to gain him fans throughout the country.