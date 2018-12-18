Family Night with Santa at The Durham

During the busy holiday season, The Durham Museum makes it easy for families to create special memories. Santa and his reindeer visit the museum the first three Tuesday nights in December leading up to Christmas. Families can also take part in creating holiday crafts at the Mangelsen'sCraft Corner and enjoy live performances by local choirs and ensembles.

NEW THIS YEAR – Grab the family and climb into our antique sled for a memorable photo opportunity!

Family Night with Santa is included with Museum Admission and Free for Museum Members!Adults: $11, Seniors (62+): $8Children (3–12): $7Children 2 years and under FREE