Those Far out Arrows/ Sam Locke Ward / Sean Pratt & the Sweats

Those far Out Arrows

Sam Locke Ward - Iowa City

Biography

Samuel Locke Ward is a songwriter, singer and multi instrumentalist from Iowa City, IA. His current band is ... & the Boo Hoos. He also does vocals and wires in Miracles Of God. He has played as a touring backing musician for artists such as Joe Jack Talcum (of Dead Milkmen), Simon Joyner & Harvey Sid Fisher. He continues to collaborate with a wide variety of musicians on a relentless onslaught of eclectic recordings.

Sean Pratt & the Sweats

$5.00

21+